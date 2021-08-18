Babcock International Group’s (BCKIF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Babcock International Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Babcock International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Shares of Babcock International Group stock opened at $4.35 on Monday. Babcock International Group has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $4.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.