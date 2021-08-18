Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after buying an additional 4,703,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,535,666,000 after buying an additional 3,114,113 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,777,000 after buying an additional 3,710,698 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $992,055,000 after buying an additional 3,380,503 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 16,562,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $924,661,000 after buying an additional 905,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Barclays upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.51. The company had a trading volume of 632,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,026,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.02. The firm has a market cap of $235.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.