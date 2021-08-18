Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,060 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,546,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.80.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $47,819.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at $402,417.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOXF traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,521. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.11. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.95 and a twelve month high of $172.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. On average, analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

