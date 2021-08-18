Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $3.33 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,551 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 4.7% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 20,906 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth $5,488,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,271 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.68. 161,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,426,732. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $269.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.47 and a twelve month high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.