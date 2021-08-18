Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $4.79 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,088 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 0.8% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 88,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAC traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.43. 1,175,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,059,293. The company has a market cap of $348.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.