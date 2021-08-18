Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,022 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 0.7% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.57.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $327.76. The company had a trading volume of 44,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.57. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $210.42 and a twelve month high of $329.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.