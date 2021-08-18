Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,466 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,433 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,277 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,795,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 21,167.7% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 709,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,560,000 after purchasing an additional 705,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.85. 317,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,331,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

