Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Increases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 2.0% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.57.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,598,960.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.53. The stock had a trading volume of 43,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.57. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $329.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

