Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Lowers Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after buying an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after buying an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after buying an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,204,265,000 after buying an additional 227,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,107,796,000 after buying an additional 67,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BABA traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.18. 929,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,810,602. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $173.15 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $473.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79.
Several brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.84.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
Further Reading: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.