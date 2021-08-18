Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Lowers Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after buying an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after buying an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after buying an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,204,265,000 after buying an additional 227,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,107,796,000 after buying an additional 67,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.18. 929,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,810,602. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $173.15 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $473.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.84.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

