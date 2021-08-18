Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Camden National Bank lifted its position in The Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in The Home Depot by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 2,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 321.8% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.64.

Shares of HD traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.92. The stock had a trading volume of 172,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $321.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

