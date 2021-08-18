Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Sells 22 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $71,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.3% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $6.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $549.98. 14,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,414. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $401.07 and a 52-week high of $557.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $514.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.32%.

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

