Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Sells 341 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BND. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $56,000.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.34. 93,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,828,524. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

