Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Trims Holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $8,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 37,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period.

Shares of LDP stock remained flat at $$27.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,115. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.15. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $27.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

