Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Short Interest Update

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 475,300 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the July 15th total of 370,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 330,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMA. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 3.9% during the second quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,680,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,251,000 after buying an additional 63,275 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new position in Banco Macro in the first quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Macro by 16.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 115,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Banco Macro by 378.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 81,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Banco Macro by 49.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 83,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 27,677 shares in the last quarter. 7.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

BMA stock opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. Banco Macro has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $907.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.08.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $336.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.10 million. Banco Macro had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Macro will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

