Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Stake Lifted by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,900 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal accounts for about 4.3% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $11,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 21.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 110,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at about $1,552,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 34.1% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at about $1,740,000. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BMO traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.62. The stock had a trading volume of 25,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,249. The stock has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.31. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $56.96 and a 1-year high of $106.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.8782 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMO. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

