Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

BHP Group (LON:BHP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,810 ($36.71) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,394.29 ($31.28).

Shares of BHP traded down GBX 140 ($1.83) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,218 ($28.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,533,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,722. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,216.35. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,505 ($32.73). The company has a market cap of £112.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

