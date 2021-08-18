Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Bavarian Nordic A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMVAMUNE(R), PROSTVAC (R), MVA-BN Brachyury, CV-301, MVA-BN Filo which are in clinical trial stage. Bavarian Nordic A/S is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark. “
BVNRY traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.05. 379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.04. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $17.48.
About Bavarian Nordic A/S
Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.
