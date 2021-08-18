Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bavarian Nordic A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMVAMUNE(R), PROSTVAC (R), MVA-BN Brachyury, CV-301, MVA-BN Filo which are in clinical trial stage. Bavarian Nordic A/S is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark. “

BVNRY traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.05. 379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.04. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $17.48.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $86.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 million. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a negative net margin of 19.30% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

