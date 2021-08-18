Baz Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.00 (BAZT)

Baz Token (CURRENCY:BAZT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Baz Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Baz Token has a market capitalization of $1,198.71 and approximately $3.00 worth of Baz Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Baz Token has traded up 37.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Baz Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00052381 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.49 or 0.00124026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00149833 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,770.01 or 1.00058218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.59 or 0.00879650 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Baz Token Profile

Baz Token’s total supply is 2,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,089,402 coins. The official website for Baz Token is baztoken.io . Baz Token’s official Twitter account is @Baztoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Baz Token is medium.com/@Baztoken . The Reddit community for Baz Token is https://reddit.com/r/BazToken

Buying and Selling Baz Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baz Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baz Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Baz Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Baz Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baz Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.