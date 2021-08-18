Beacon Trading Down 29.6% This Week (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. In the last week, Beacon has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00002144 BTC on exchanges. Beacon has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $7,954.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00024572 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001021 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000123 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000027 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.