Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.110-$1.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $590 million-$605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.69 million.Belden also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.370-$4.570 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BDC traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $53.99. The company had a trading volume of 247,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,903. Belden has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $56.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Belden will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Belden presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

In other news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

