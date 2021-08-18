Bell Bank Grows Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bell Bank lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,115 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 54,143 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,226,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,726 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $23,627,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded up $7.79 on Wednesday, reaching $254.78. 282,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,361,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $235.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.34. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $199.00 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upped their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KGI Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.49.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,481 shares of company stock valued at $140,220,692 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

