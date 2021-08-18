Bell Bank Has $4.64 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bell Bank increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 0.6% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.25. 35,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,526,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $126.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.35. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.