Bell Bank Purchases 4,323 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Bell Bank boosted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 15.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,823,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,358 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 16.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,768,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,319 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 11.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,660,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,843,000 after acquiring an additional 579,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,311,000 after acquiring an additional 56,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,666,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,189,000 after acquiring an additional 79,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Rollins stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.84. The company had a trading volume of 17,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROL shares. TheStreet upgraded Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

