Bell Bank Purchases 636 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,247 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology comprises 0.6% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.39.

Shares of STX traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.76. 28,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,166,977. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.63.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

