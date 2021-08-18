Bell Bank Purchases 76,158 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 69.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,158 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.4% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 60.4% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.81.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.68. 222,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,494,947. The company has a market cap of $213.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.39.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

