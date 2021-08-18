Benchmark Protocol Price Reaches $1.33 on Exchanges (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00002965 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a market cap of $9.56 million and $113,504.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00056613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00015064 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.12 or 0.00839276 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00046609 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00100629 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Coin Profile

MARK is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 14,830,577 coins and its circulating supply is 7,176,482 coins. The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

