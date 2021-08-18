BEPRO Network Price Hits $0.0107 on Major Exchanges (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. BEPRO Network has a market cap of $72.41 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BEPRO Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00056992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $378.30 or 0.00843890 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00047862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00100058 BTC.

BEPRO Network Coin Profile

BEPRO Network (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,764,991,106 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BEPRO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BEPRO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BEPRO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

