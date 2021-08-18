Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau Sells 7,712 Shares

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $310,099.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 167,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,739,799.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BLI opened at $37.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a PE ratio of -43.41. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.99.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 41.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after buying an additional 63,596 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 95.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 21,474 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 163.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 291,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,646,000 after buying an additional 180,784 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 123.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,400,000 after purchasing an additional 235,322 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

