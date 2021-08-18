Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau Sells 7,712 Shares

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $310,099.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 167,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,739,799.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of BLI opened at $37.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a PE ratio of -43.41. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.99.
Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 41.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after buying an additional 63,596 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 95.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 21,474 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 163.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 291,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,646,000 after buying an additional 180,784 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 123.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,400,000 after purchasing an additional 235,322 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.
Berkeley Lights Company Profile
Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.
Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.