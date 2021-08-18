Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 54,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,243,000. iShares Global Financials ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 390.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXG traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $79.39. The company had a trading volume of 229 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,922. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $51.18 and a twelve month high of $81.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.85.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

