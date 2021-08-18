Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.03. 871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,200. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $171.02 and a 1 year high of $244.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

