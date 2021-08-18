Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Petix & Botte Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 93,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSG stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.64. 255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,662. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $75.94 and a 12-month high of $106.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.53.

