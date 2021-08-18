BEST (NYSE:BEST) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

BEST (NYSE:BEST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.38), Fidelity Earnings reports. BEST had a negative return on equity of 87.55% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.

Shares of NYSE BEST traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 78,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32. BEST has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BEST from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BEST stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

BEST Company Profile

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

