Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Stake Raised by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $10,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,781,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,465,000 after buying an additional 1,459,561 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,756,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after acquiring an additional 153,432 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 984,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,038,000 after acquiring an additional 124,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $117.70 on Wednesday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.86 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.17 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.21. The company has a current ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BYND shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.59.

In related news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $4,001,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $268,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $455,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,498.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,192 shares of company stock valued at $14,537,788. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

