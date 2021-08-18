BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Marc Ostryniec Sells 10,000 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Marc Ostryniec sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $599,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Ostryniec also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BigCommerce alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Marc Ostryniec sold 10,933 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $733,057.65.

NASDAQ BIGC traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.48. 959,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,727. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.50. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $162.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in BigCommerce by 20.5% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,124,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in BigCommerce by 5,761.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,102 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in BigCommerce by 48.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,837,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BigCommerce by 19.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,305,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,610,000 after purchasing an additional 541,793 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BigCommerce by 86.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,922 shares during the period. 55.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.