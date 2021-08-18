Biltmore Family Office LLC Buys 256 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.68. The company had a trading volume of 258,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,259,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $471.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.51. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

