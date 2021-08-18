Biltmore Family Office LLC Buys 2,629 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 23.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Solitude Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 98,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.94. 37,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,268. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

