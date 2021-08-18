Biltmore Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 68,714 Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI)

Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC owned 0.75% of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 44,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. 4.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NMI traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $11.94. 16,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,729. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.84. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

