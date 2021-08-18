Biltmore Family Office LLC Cuts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Biltmore Family Office LLC cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $229.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.74.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

