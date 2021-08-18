Biltmore Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.0% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $78.81. 222,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,489,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $199.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.26.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

