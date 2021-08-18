Biltmore Family Office LLC Takes $135,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $1,876,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $3,685,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $256,000.

NYSEARCA:USRT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,912. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $61.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.10.

