BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 167.90%.

Shares of BIO-key International stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. BIO-key International has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

In other BIO-key International news, SVP James David Sullivan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,400 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.