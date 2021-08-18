BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 167.90% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%.

Shares of NASDAQ BKYI opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.01. BIO-key International has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $6.00.

In other news, SVP James David Sullivan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,400 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.

