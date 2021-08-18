Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 15.69%.

NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.81. Biocept has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Biocept from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biocept stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) by 177,825.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,825 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.33% of Biocept worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor nucleic acid assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

