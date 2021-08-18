Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 15.69%.
NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.81. Biocept has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Biocept from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.
About Biocept
Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor nucleic acid assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.
Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.