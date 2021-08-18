Bionic (BNC) Price Hits $0.0000

Bionic (CURRENCY:BNC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Bionic coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Bionic has a market cap of $11,253.94 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bionic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bionic has traded down 25.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.39 or 0.00387275 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000115 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001393 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.83 or 0.00963429 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Bionic

Bionic is a coin. Bionic’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 518,931,721 coins. Bionic’s official message board is medium.com/@bioniccoin . Bionic’s official Twitter account is @benjacoin . The official website for Bionic is bionic-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EPHE Corp. is a for-profit corporation whose products include an e-commerce iOS application called benjamin: sixty-second deals, a proprietary online display advertising technology and format, and an online display advertising method for integration in social media feeds. Benja is a merchandise ad network. Across this platform, the company offers discounted merchandise from top-tier brands like Nike, Patagonia, and Under Armour. BenjaCoin is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a revenue-generating mechanism for the Benja merchandise ad network. “

