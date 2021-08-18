Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,687 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 10.5% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $21,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,543,000 after buying an additional 2,103,444 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,509,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,054,000 after buying an additional 40,353 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,371,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,202,000 after purchasing an additional 410,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 627,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.53. The company had a trading volume of 23,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,082. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.60. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $81.44 and a 1-year high of $116.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.