bitCNY Hits Market Cap of $4.39 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.39 million and $1.56 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00053807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00126051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.15 or 0.00150305 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,454.29 or 1.00244215 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.72 or 0.00888151 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,069.54 or 0.06769528 BTC.

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

