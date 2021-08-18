Bitcoin 2 Hits Market Capitalization of $11.19 Million (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $11.19 million and $609.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000465 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001025 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

Bitcoin 2 (CRYPTO:BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

