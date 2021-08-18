Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $46,111.00

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $891,155.19 and approximately $46,111.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00011570 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $269.60 or 0.00598051 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000948 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000527 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

