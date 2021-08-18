Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Price Reaches $24.45 (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $279.19 million and $11.94 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be bought for $24.45 or 0.00053508 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001977 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002774 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00012741 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003291 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,417,111 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

