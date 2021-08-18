BitcoinPoS (BPS) Achieves Market Cap of $2.23 Million

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 18th. In the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001051 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $2,331.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001470 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,847,699 coins and its circulating supply is 4,636,245 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

